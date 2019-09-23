Why Isn’t Meghan Markle Wearing Her Wedding Ring In South Africa?

What happed to Meghan Markle’s massive engagement ring? The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in South Africa on Monday with her husband Prince Harry by her side, but one item was noticeably absent – her stunning three-diamond sparkler!

Meghan, who is known for her impeccable style, opted not to wear her sizable ring and eagle-eyed royal-watchers immediately spotted the fact that she was simply wearing her gold wedding band and what appears to be another small gold band on her ring finger. Meghan already made headlines when it comes to her ring choices this year. Earlier this year, the LA-bred royal raised eyebrows when she chose to redesign her engagement ring, to have a thin micro-pavé band instead of the original solid yellow gold one.

The lack of engagement ring on Monday reportedly points to Meghan’s decision to keep her style more low-key across this trip.

And she’s doing that too in more ways than one! Not only did Meghan skip her normal bling, she also decided to re-wear one of her favorite frocks from her tour of Australia, Tonga and Fiji last year.

Meghan rocked a gorgeous blue shirt dress by Veronica Beard for an outing to the District Six museum, which many fans recognized from her visit in Tonga last year.

Meghan has also taken another stylish, yet recycled piece on her tour – rocking a set of black wedges that she wore all over her royal tour last year.

