Why Michael B. Jordan Proudly Shows Off His Love For Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are in love and not afraid to show it!

Since the couple made their relationship Instagram official in January, they haven’t been shy about posting loved up snapshots on social media and gushing about each other, but the “Black Panther” actor told People that his relationship is still something he wants to protect.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I am extremely happy,” he told the outlet.

The “Just Mercy” actor went on to say that he thinks that his age had something to do with his decision to be more public about his relationship.

“I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So, for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work,” he explained.

This is the first time the “Creed” actor has spoken so openly about his love life in an interview. But, since the couple announced their relationship, they have left cute comments on each other’s Instagram accounts.

On Friday, Michael posted a shirtless photo of him in St. Barth’s and his model girlfriend couldn’t help but comment on the post with heart eye emoji’s.

She also posted a heartfelt Instagram post for his birthday in February captioning “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍.”

Lori is the daughter of talk show host Steve Harvey and thankfully, Michael has her father’s stamp of approval.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in February, the 64-year-old gushed about the actor.

“He is a nice guy. He is not the Sexiest Man Alive to me. At all… But this kid, I like him, man,” Steve said.

