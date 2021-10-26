Why Reba McEntire, Alex Cooper and Jemele Hill Find A Deeper Connection To Fans Through Their Spotify Podcasts

With podcasts being more popular than ever before this year, people haven’t just been spending their quarantines binge-watching their favorite TV shows but they’re also listening to their favorite podcasts and telling all their friends about it.

“Only Murders In The Building” starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is one of the most talked about TV shows this Fall and centers on the characters obsession with a true crime podcast.

But podcasts aren’t only making appearances on TV, some leading ladies from music, news and other genres are also finding a better connection to their fans through their Spotify podcasts.

For legend Reba McEntire, her podcast “Living & Learning with Reba McEntire” gave her a unique experience to share her feelings on a different platform and chat with some inspiring people. The longtime entertainer, who has spent her 40+ year career in both music and acting in television shows, says an audio experience was something totally different for her.

“I think that podcasts allow listeners to get to the know the host and guests in a deeper way. I was excited to partner with Spotify to have the opportunity to talk with inspiring people and reach a wide audience by doing so,” Reba told Access Hollywood.

“Conversation is so important. Having the ability to talk and learn from each other causes growth. I think that’s why podcasts are so popular right now. Everyone wants to connect,” Reba continued.

Reba also dished that one of the standout moments for her during the first season of her Spotify podcast was chatting with “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown even though she never watched his hit show.

“It was a wonderful way to get to know him through conversation. Our talk on cancel culture was so enlightening and positive. I remember him saying that “cancel culture stops education. It stops us from learning.” That’s stuck with me ever since, and I was so proud to be a part of that moment,” she explained.

But Reba isn’t the only lady with a Spotify podcast who is finding a purpose in being able to have a platform to chat openly and honestly about things that are important to them.

Alex Cooper, who is behind the hugely successful “Call Her Daddy” podcast finds that having a show of her own gives her the chance to shed light on topics that are typically not discussed publicly.

Alex told Access Hollywood, “Being able to use my platform to begin having conversations and broaching topics that may not be openly discussed. I know a lot of people are having these conversations behind closed doors or thinking about them, but the fact that ‘Call Her Daddy’ can bring them to light and begin a conversation that is much needed is incredible.”

Alex also explained why having a podcast is so different, “The podcast space is so intimate, and unparalleled to any other platform. It is a medium where I’m in someone’s ear in the most vulnerable way, opening up about topics that they may be listening to alone, or with a group of friends,” she continued. “Unlike other forms of entertainment, podcasts give you the convenience of being able to consume entertainment anywhere, at any time. A long car ride, a dentist appointment, even while taking a shower.”

She added, “During a podcast every word is ingested, and people can feel the intimacy in the conversations I am leading. I find that as a creator, I can delve deeper into certain topics because I don’t need to rely on the visuals to strengthen my message. It also allows the listener to interpret and relate in a way that is personalized to them.”

“The accessibility and ease of sharing podcasts makes it another innovative medium. Those who really resonated with an episode can effortlessly share it with their friends and family, ultimately creating a foundation for larger conversations to be had on the topics,” Alex said. “This overall experience of sharing episodes is yet another demonstration of a podcast’s ability to connect people in ways other forms of entertainment do not.”

Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill whose podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” features her conversations with newsmakers in culture, music and politics finds that having her own show gives her a unique perspective to have in-depth conversations with her guests.

“It’s been rewarding. That’s what you hope for as a journalist and content creator, that your question or a conversation you have inspires continued dialogue. There are so many conversations we’re afraid to have because of the discomfort those conversations create. If we lean into that discomfort, there’s usually a growth opportunity there that’s worthwhile,” Jemele told Access Hollywood.

“The audio experience is very intimate, and that’s what makes it different than virtually any other medium. When someone chooses to download your podcast, they’re actively choosing an intimate experience,” Jemele continued. “They’re choosing to spend 30 or 45 minutes with you, and you can’t take that for granted. It puts good pressure on you to deliver something unique and special. But even better, they get to learn something new about a guest you have, or just be introduced to a new person, period. I just love the connection I’m able to establish with listeners.”

Audio experiences have continued to evolve through the years, with many listeners turning to podcasts and audio as part of their content consumption and an estimated 116 million Americans consuming podcasts regularly, Edison Research reports. According to eMarketer, Spotify is on track to have over 28.2 million monthly listeners by the end of 2021.

Catch all three of these fabulous ladies on their podcasts, now on Spotify.