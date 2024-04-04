Jenny McCarthy Details Being Bullied In High School: ‘They Did Light My Hair On Fire At One Point’

Jenny McCarthy is getting candid about her past!

On the premiere episode of Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover’s new podcast “The Coop with Kit,” Jenny opens up about her journey in the entertainment industry, motherhood and her past experience with bullies.

“I went to an all-girl Catholic school and it was very scary because they did light my hair on fire at one point,” the actress recalled.

Adding, “I just bottled it all up because I was too embarrassed. I thought my mom would think I’m a loser.”

