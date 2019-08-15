Why These ‘The Hills’ Stars Weren’t Surprised Over Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s Split

Jason and Ashley Wahler are setting the record straight!

“The Hills: New Beginnings” stars broke down to Access Hollywood all of the drama surrounding the hit show, including Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s marriage.

“You will see a lot more of people’s relationships and why they didn’t work out,” Ashley said, referencing to her co-stars crumbling relationship.

When asked if the pair thought Brody and Kaitlynn would go their separate ways while filming, Ashley quickly said “definitely.”

“I hate to say definitely because I respect everybody’s relationship, but I will say there are a lot of thing that people did not get to see that happened.”

Adding, “I think everybody in the cast kind of knew that (their marriage) wasn’t going to work out.”

Jason echoed his wife’s comments, revealing Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship “was rocky for sure.”

Ashley also noted that Kaitlynn’s apparent fling with Miley Cyrus was not that surprising due to past friendships.

“I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her, Miley, Liam (Hemsworth) and Brody would always hang out together,” she told Access Hollywood. “So, I know they have all been friends for a long time.”

Photos of the Miley and Kaitlynn kissing and packing on the PDA in Italy surfaced just as the singer confirmed her breakup with Liam after less than eight months of marriage. Just one week earlier, Brody and Kaitlynn called it quits a year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia, which turns out, was never made official with a marriage license.

Both Ashley and Jason also promised Access Hollywood that more would be divulged about Brody and Kaitlynn’s split in the upcoming episodes of “The Hills: New Beginnings.”