Wife Of ‘Tarzan’ Actor Ron Ely Reportedly Dead In Apparent Homicide

“Tarzan” actor Ron Ely’s wife of 35 years, Valerie Lundeen, has died, TMZ reports.

Access Hollywood confirms an older female was the victim of an apparent homicide at Ely’s Hope Ranch home on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 15. The 81-year-old retired actor is alive and well.

According to the Santa Barbara Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a family disturbance call at 8:15 p.m. They discovered a female deceased inside the house upon arrival. Deputies searched the area for a possible suspect, who they located on the property a short time later.

In defense of threat from the suspect, deputies fired shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect has not been identified and no deputies were injured during the confrontation.

Ely is best known for playing the lead roles in the 1960s TV series “Tarzan” and the 1975 film “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze.”

— Gabi Duncan