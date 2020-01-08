Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Keep Frogmore Cottage?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they’d be stepping away from their senior royal duties in an Instagram post on Wednesday, and the couple continued to further explain their decision in a new update to their website Sussex Royal about how they plan to become financially independent of The Crown.

The couple shared a lengthy post, explaining their current funding, their decision to move toward financial independence and also their expenditures to this point. The couple set the record straight on several key questions, including how they pay for personal travel, including their recent getaway to Canada over the holidays and how they paid for their lavish renovation to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. The couple explained that the renovation of the historic home, which is owned by Her Majesty The Queen, was required in order to maintain the upkeep. However, all the internal finishings and furnishings were paid for by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Frogmore Cottage will continue to be the property of Her Majesty the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to use Frogmore Cottage – with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen – as their official residence as they continue to support the Monarchy, and so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom,” the couple shared on their website.

The couple also delved into how they renovated the cottage in order to welcome their son, Archie, and who ultimately paid for it.

“The refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, the Grade-2 listed building in Windsor Home Park was funded by Her Majesty The Queen through the Sovereign Grant, reflecting the Monarchy’s responsibility to maintain the upkeep of buildings with historical significance (see above). Expenses related to fixtures, furnishings, and fittings at the official residence – which is owned by Her Majesty the Queen – were funded privately by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the couple shared on their website.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to move to Windsor for various reasons. Their previous residence of Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace could not accommodate their growing family. The option of Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace was estimated to cost in excess of £4 million for mandated renovations including the removal of asbestos (see details above on the Monarchy’s responsibility for this upkeep),” the couple continued.

“This residence would not have been available for them to occupy until the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result, Her Majesty The Queen offered The Duke and Duchess the use of Frogmore Cottage, which was already undergoing mandated renovations, and would be available to move in before the birth of their son. The refurbishment cost equated to 50 percent of the originally suggested property for their proposed official residence at Kensington Palace. It is for these reasons, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Frogmore Cottage as their Official Residence.”

The couple’s decision to part way as senior members of the royal family did seem to catch members of the royal family off guard, DailyMail.com’s royal expert Charlie Lankston told Access Hollywood in an interview.

