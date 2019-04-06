Will Smith Just Gave Us The ‘Old Town Road’ & ‘Wild Wild West’ Mash-Up We Never Knew We Needed

Billy Ray Cyrus isn’t the only star that wants in on the viral success of “Old Town Road.”

Hours after the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner and Lil Nas X dropped their remix of the latter’s much-talked-out country-trap banger, Will Smith offered up his talents for the song’s visuals.

Hilariously, the “Aladdin” star already had the perfect audition tape: the music video for his 1999 song “Wild Wild West” from his comedy of the same name.

Will shared a video of his campy Western video reset to the tune of “Old Town Road,” which synced together in entertaining fashion.

“Y’all Call me when you’re ready to shoot the video @lilnasx @billyraycyrus,” he captioned the post.

Lil Nas X was blown away by Will’s mash-up video, which added to the already extensive meme canon surrounding the song.

“NO F***ING WAY,” the 19-year-old gushed in the comments.

Will’s video was edited together by his production company, Westbrook Studios, and their Instagram account had a little bit of fun at the rapper’s expense.

“Thank you The Matrix for making this video possible,” the company joked in the comments, a jab at the fact that Will turned down the role of Neo to star in the widely-panned “Wild Wild West.” (Hindsight is 20/20!)

While Will’s vid reminded of us all that he’s an OG country-rap star, Lil Nas X recent foray into the largely untapped crossover genre has gone viral – and garnered a bit of controversy.

The original version of “Old Town Road” (sans Billy Ray) was a smash success, climbing to no. 19 on Billboard’s country charts. But, as reported by Rolling Stone, Billboard quietly removed the song from the charts, telling Lil Nas X it was only there by “mistake.”

In a statement released to the music magazine, Billboard said that “upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard’s country charts.”

“When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition,” the statement continued. “While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

Many musicians and fans slammed Billboard’s decision as discriminatory and suggested that race played a factor.

remember when they wouldnt allow beyoncé in country award categories for daddy lessons despite it having every country music trope from acoustic guitar lead to “yee-haw!” background ad-libs and being about guns? what if…it’s not about the music at all? lmao https://t.co/j2w7beXecv — your supreme, dj franzia (@hawillisdc) March 27, 2019

While Billboard might not be down for “Old Town Road,” it’s clear Billy Ray, Will (and the rest of America) are. Yeehaw!

