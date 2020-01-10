Will Smith Relives His Life Story Through Rap With Jimmy Fallon

Now this is a story all about how…Will Smith came to be the megastar he is today! The “Bad Boys For Life” actor appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and the two had a special surprise prepared for the audience: they took viewers through Will’s entire life story—from his acting highlights to personal milestones—in the form of a rap song.

“From the city of brotherly love,” Will starts off the rap, setting the stage for the first part of his career, when he and DJ Jazzy Jeff first began their work as a hip hop duo in Philadelphia. The audience went wild when Will continued, “Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air,” a reference to the 51-year-old star’s breakout role in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1990.

WATCH: Will Smith Has Fresh Prince Reunion With DJ Jazzy Jeff Singing ‘Summertime’ Together

Of course, no rap about the hit ‘90s sitcom would be complete without a reference to one particular famed dance move—and Will delivered! “For six whole years I lived with the Banks / So if you can dance the Carlton I still give thanks,” Will rapped before he and Jimmy broke out in a rendition of Carlton Banks’ iconic dance.

The rap then followed Will’s transition to the big screen. “But a real big star need a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings if you know what I mean,” Will said, before recounting some of his blockbuster movies like “Bad Boys,” “Men In Black,” and “Independence Day.”

Since Will is such a family man, the multitalented actor had to mention his wife and kids in the rap of his life. “’97 married Jada, and she still set it off/Any questions? You and she can have a ‘Red Table Talk,’” Jimmy rapped before flipping a table. Will then added a verse about his kids, saying, “Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force/Willow came and told ya ‘whip your hair back and forth.”

The rest of the rap covered everything from Will’s more recent movies (“Suicide Squad,” “Aladdin,” “Hitch,” among many others) as well as his blossoming social media presence.

WATCH: Will Smith Reminisces About Hosting Access Hollywood For ‘Bad Boys 2’ 16 Years Ago: ‘This Is Crazy’

Will and Jimmy ended the rap with a reference to the next installment of the “Bad Boys” franchise, which is set to debut on January 17. “So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird / You’re a good man / Bad Boys for life, ya heard?” the duo sang as they posed back-to-back.

Will then joined Jimmy for a sit-down interview, where he said it was “weird” going through an entire history of his life. He also joked that he could barely remember all the movies he had been in throughout his career! “As we were going through, I was kinda like, ‘Wow, that was kinda great. I had a nice little run,’” Will joked to Jimmy.

For someone who has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, that’s certainly an understatement!