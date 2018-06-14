Will Smith Shares A #TBT Video Of Daughter Willow Conquering Her Ballet Class Fears

Three days before Father's Day, Will Smith serving up proof that he's one incredible dad.

The "Suicide Squad" actor posted a throwback family video to Instagram on Thursday, documenting his then-tween daughter Willow's nerves ahead of a very important day.

"I found this video of @willowsmith's first ballet class," Will wrote. "She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from fear. She thought that it was going to be painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it."

In the video, a tiny Willow can be seen putting on her shoes on the floor of an empty ballet studio, getting in some final practice before her very first class.

"Why did we come to Dance Dimensions today, bean?" Will asks his daughter from behind the camera.

"'Cuz I was freaked out," Willow admits.