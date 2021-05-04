Will Smith Vows To Get In The Best Shape Of His Life: ‘No More Midnight Muffins’

Will Smith is opening up about his fitness journey!

The “Hitch” star, 52, got candid about his body on Monday, sharing a snap on Instagram and writing, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

Now, he’s vowing to make a change, sharing a powerful message alongside a new photo clad in only underwear.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it,” he wrote.

“Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works,” he added.

YouTube Originals announced the new series with Will Smith, tentatively called “Best Shape Of My Life,” in a press release on Tuesday. The release describes the show as “the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.”

We’re wishing Will the best of luck on his fitness journey!

