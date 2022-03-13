William Hurt, Oscar-Winning ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’ Star, Dead at 71 (Reports)

William Hurt has reportedly died at the age of 71.

The Oscar-winning actor, who was best known for his work in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Children of a Lesser God” passed away from natural causes, his friend, Gerry Byrne, confirmed to Variety.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” the late star’s family said in a statement, which was obtained by multiple publications.

Adding, “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread to the bone back in 2018.

The star snagged his first major role in the 1980 sci-fi movie “Altered States.” He then found success in several flicks throughout the ’80s, including “Body Heat,” “The Big Chill,” “Broadcast News,” and “The Accidental Tourist.”

In recent years, Hurt introduced himself to a new generation of fans as U.S. government official Thaddeus Ross in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Hurt is reportedly survived by his four children.