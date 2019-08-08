Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Due to ‘Breathing Problem’

Willie Nelson fans, hold your horses.

The 86-year old country singer announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he is cancelling the rest of his summer tour to take care of a “breathing problem.”

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

Nelson just wrapped a performance with opener Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio and had 30 more scheduled shows on the books, next up at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The tour was supposed to run through November 29th, with the final stop at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

This isn’t Nelson’s first health scare. He has had to cancel appearances before due to illness, including the Outlaw Music Festival last summer as well as several tour dates in 2017 and 2018.

But don’t fret! His publicist confirmed he will resume his tour on September 6th and will still perform at the Farm Aid benefit festival in East Troy, Wisconsin on September 21 alongside Neil Young, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, and Bonnie Raitt.

Fans will just have to wait until September to hear more of Nelson’s latest album, “Ride Me Back Home,” which dropped this past June.

— by Marielle Williams