Willow Smith’s Rumored Boyfriend Tyler Cole Makes ‘Red Table Talk’ Debut

Make room for one more at the red table!

Willow Smith’s rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole, joined her, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the latest episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.”

Tyler’s appearance on the show was his first, and when he sat down, Jada introduced him as “a talented musician, filmmaker, actor and a close family friend.”

She also shared a photo of Tyler with the family, captioning it, “A new family face joins us at the table today.”

Willow and Tyler have kept their rumored relationship quiet over the years, but have been public when it comes to their artistic collaborations. This March, they released a joint album, “The Anxiety,” and worked together on a 24-hour performance art piece inside a glass box at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

Tyler’s time at the table coincided with guest spots from Ice Cube, Van Jones and Brandon Marshall, who discussed racial injustice, voting and Cube’s “Contract with Black America” – topics Tyler cares a lot about.

“He’s extremely passionate about today’s ‘RTT,’ so we had to have him at the table,” Jada told viewers.

See the full episode of “Red Table Talk” below.