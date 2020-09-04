Wonho Releases Stunning Mini Album & Music Video For ‘Open Mind’

Wonho is back at it!

The K-pop superstar just released a mini album titled “Love Synonym #1: Right for Me” as well as a dynamic music video for the feature track, “Open Mind.”

The album, which contains eight tracks total, is already at the top of the charts, taking the number one spot on the iTunes Pop albums chart and K-pop album chart!

The singer spoke with Access Hollywood and opened up about the new music!

How are you feeling about having your mini album out?

Wonho: “I have mixed feelings about it but mostly I am happy, relieved and excited for it and my new route in life!”

What is one of your favorite tracks?

Wonho: “Honestly, I love all the tracks but if I have to choose one, I would say my title track ‘Open Mind’. I love the bassline and it is a rhythmical-upbeat song that you can dance to.”

What was the inspiration behind the album?

Wonho: “It was mainly the thought of bringing myself as I am to my fans, and create the songs I love and can empower everyone.”

Fans have been loving your solo music, how does it feel to get that kind of support?

Wonho: “This is everything to me, especially because this album is for them. I can’t thank my fans enough for their endless support. I wouldn’t be here today without them.”

You also dropped a music video for “Open Mind” how did you feel about the finished video

Wonho: “I love the video! I’m pretty sure my fans would love it, too. It’s upbeat-dancy and very hopeful at the same time. If you haven’t watched it yet, check it out now!”

Check out “Love Synonym #1: Right for Me” now!

— Stephanie Swaim