Woody Harrelson Reacts To 9-Month-Old Baby Who Looks Just Like Him

It’s not every day you find your doppelgänger, especially if one of you is a celebrity and the other a baby.

But that is exactly what happened to 9-month-old baby Cora and 61-year-old actor Woody Harrelson.

Cora’s mother, Dani Grier Mulvenna, on Wednesday tweeted a photo of Cora laughing alongside a photo of the actor with the caption, “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson”.

Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Dani tells Access Hollywood that a family friend was the first to point out the similarity. “Our friend Chris first pointed it out, we saw it a bit but then we took the photo of her laughing and then the resemblance was so clear!”

As unlikely as it sounds, we have to admit – we totally see it. And we weren’t the only ones.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering almost 500k likes and more than 25k retweets over the last two days.

Dani had this to say about her viral moment: “Everyone’s been so nice by and large, obviously we think she’s the cutest baby in the world because she’s ours but it’s really sweet that other people have enjoyed the photos too.”

Amongst the many people agreeing with the comparison, one person stood out. Woody Harrelson himself took the time to weigh in!

In an Instagram post, Woody shared the original side-by-side photo with a touching poem (complete with a self-deprecating joke).

“Ode to Cora- You’re an adorable child/ Flattered to be compared/ You have a wonderful smile/ I just wish I had your hair”.

Dani, for her part, is taking it all in stride. She later tweeted a different photo of Cora to clarify that the baby girl doesn’t always look like the actor, but even she admitted that “when she does…she really really does”.

Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harreslon, it’s just that when she does…she really really does xxx pic.twitter.com/0CuEQrIgSy — Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

The special moment is not lost on the mother. “We definitely didn’t expect Woody to see it, especially as my Tweets usually only get a few likes and shares,” she said. “The little poem was very kind and sweet, we can’t wait to share it with her when she’s older.”

We don’t know about you, but this whole moment has us smiling as widely as Cora right now.

— Hayley Santaflorentina