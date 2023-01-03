Workout Must-Haves For Your 2023 Fitness Goals

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.  

Happy 2023 everyone! For many people, January is the season to reflect on the past year and set new goals or resolutions for the year to come.

If you find yourself thinking about your health, one of the most common New Year’s resolutions, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of products that will help you get on your journey towards better physical and mental wellbeing.

Maybe you’ve decided you want to incorporate more walking into your routine, or maybe 2023 is the year you want to try lifting or yoga for the first time. Whatever your goals may be, and wherever you are on your fitness journey, we have what you need. With everything from matching workout sets to fitness accessories and equipment, not only will you have everything you need to crush your goals, you’ll also look good while doing it.

All Day Tight

by Alala$110.00

Barre Seamless Short

by Alala$55.00

Bolt Short

by Alala$105.00

Heroine Bra

by Alala$105.00

Eclipse Bra

by Alala$95.00

Raya Rib Bra

by Alala$85.00

Essential Seamless Long Sleeve Tee

by Alala$80.00

Reef Tight

by Alala$145.00

Exhale Sweatshirt

by Alala$145.00

Reversible Ski Vest

by Alala$185.00

Wander Quarter Zip

by Alala$165.00

Ace Legging

by Eleven by Venus Williams$88.00

Ace Tank

by Eleven by Venus Williams$58.00

Renegade Legging

by Eleven by Venus Williams$108.00

Renegade Sports Bra

by Eleven by Venus Williams$88.00

Wavy Dress

by Eleven by Venus Williams$98.00

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Crop Top

by Terez$67.00

Aztec And Camel Two Tone Tlc Leggings

by Terez$92.00

Black Daisy Tennis Dress

by Terez$137.00

Licorice All-use Racerback

by Terez$70.00

Marshmallow All-use Racerback

by Terez$70.00

Terez X Ny Forever Oat Milk Crew

by Terez$142.00

Ace of Spades Mat

by Alala$79.99

Bala Balance Blocks

by Bala$45.00

Bala Bangles

by Bala$50.00

Bala Bars

by Bala$55.00

Bala Beam

by Bala$105.00

The Hourglass Roller

by Bala$45.00

The Power Ring

by Bala$45.00

Prosage Nano Massager Gun

by Teleshop$79.99

Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Cook Just Like Wolfgang Puck With His Gourmet Kitchen Products

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.