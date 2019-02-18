WWE’s Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin & Maryse Expecting Baby No. 2

The Miz and Maryse have a bun in the oven!

Maryse announced the happy news during the WWE Elimination Chamber, and one fan caught the moment and shared it on Twitter.

“Always said when we had a huge announcement, that we would announce it right here in the WWE – in front of all of you,” Mike says in the clip. “And tonight, we got a really big announcement. So without further ado…Maryse?”

“We’re having another baby!” she told the cheering crowd.

Maryse is pregnant again congrats to her and The Miz 🎉🎉🎉#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zJ5mj4Mxe4 — Jeremy 16 days… (@Jeremy1P1) February 18, 2019

Maryse also took to Instagram to post about the happy news, sharing a photo that reads “Arriving September 2019.”

“We are soooo excited!!!! @monroeskymizanin will have a baby brother or sister to play with!!!! We can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote.

The second bundle of joy will join Mike and Maryse’s other baby, Monroe Sky.

Congrats to the happy family!

— by Stephanie Swaim