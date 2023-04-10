Y2K-Inspired Fashion You Need To Rock Music Festival Season

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Festival season is here! Whether you’re heading to Coachella, Stagecoach, Bonnaroo or anything in between (or all of the above!), we have the perfect Y2K-inspired pieces to help you craft on-point fits that’ll look perfect on the ‘gram and in the VIP section.

From classic rocker tees to sexy halter tops, high-waisted flares and the perfect bag to keep all your essentials in one place, you’ll find everything you need for your 2023 music fest wardrobe.

Keep your hands free with an on-trend crossbody bag, stay in the shade with a stylish bucket hat and don’t forget to top your look with a pair of polarized aviators, too!

Honupu Polarized Sunglasses by Ideal Fashions$79.00Lightweight Metal Frame, Anti-Scratch and Anti-Fog Multi-Layer TAC Polarized Lenses, Eliminates 100% of UVA/UVB light. Buy Now

Milan High Rise Wide Leg Jeans by Lola$120.00Inspired by 70s silhouettes, the Milan is a high-rise wide leg jean that’s on trend and ultra-flattering. Buy Now

Luminate Tank Checked Out by Verishop$29.00Tank Top Lined and scoop neck checkerboard print. Buy Now

Hati Heart Wood-Beaded Tote Bag by Verishop$107.50Follow your heart, listen to your voice, stop caring what others think. It’s a sweet quote that inspires us to create this heart-shaped beaded tote bag, hoping to inspire others to listen to the voice within their heart and believe in themselves. Buy Now

Sport Racer Bra Cerulean by Verishop$68.00The racer bra is the perfect pairing of style and support. Wide shoulder bands and an exposed elastic holds you in during intense training, but is comfortable enough for daily wear. Buy Now

Mel Halter Top by Verishop$79.00Go from the beach to the bar in the cutest halter bralette. Featuring a smocked back panel for extra stretch and comfort, a back button closure, a halter tie at the neck, and a lined bodice. Buy Now

Sjyp Blue Denim Mini Skirt by SSENSE$93.00Paneled non-stretch denim skirt. Fading and distressing throughout. Belt loops and faux-leather logo patch at waistband. Five-pocket styling. Vent at front hem. Buy Now

Keyhole Halter Neck Bodysuit by Avec Les Filles$79.00That body, though. Better basics are here, featuring a keyhole halterneck staple. Pair with high waist, flared jeans or straight leg distressed jeans.

Buy Now

Sullivan Polarized Sunglasses by Ideal Fashions$49.55These pair of sunglasses features a Hypoallergenic Titanium Frame, Anti-Scratch and Anti-Fog Multi-Layer TAC Polarized Lenses. Buy Now

Olivia Saddle by Verishop$69.00The saddle silhouette is a timeless, chic upgrade to your everyday crossbody bag that is soft to the touch yet structured for added durability. It’s beautiful external edge stitching easily elevates any look! It features an external slip pocket that is perfect to fit your phone for easy access. Buy Now

Holly High Rise Flare Jean by Verishop$98.00Our holly high-rise flare jean in medium indigo summer flame is cut from premium super stretch denim. Subtly destructed, it features an elevated waistline, classic five-pocket details, and a flared leg with cutoff hem. Buy Now

Cotton Twill Bucket Hat by SSENSE$94.00Cotton twill bucket hat featuring gradient in tones of blue. Logo printed at interior. Buy Now

Floyd Rocker Tee by Verishop$68.00This summer is all about jeans, converse and cool band shirts simply your wardrobe and ease your mind with this iconic pink floyd rocker tee distressed, soft and so damn cute. Buy Now