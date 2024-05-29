‘Yellowstone’s’ Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Marry In Western-Themed Texas Wedding

“Yellowstone” stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are married!

The on-screen love interests made their real-life romance official in a Western-themed wedding at the bride’s family home in Texas, Hassie confirmed to Vogue.

Hassie, 34, wore a formal Galia Lahav gown for the ceremony before changing into a Netta BenShabu number for the reception, the mag reports. For his part, Ryan, 43, sported a Kiton tuxedo, Republic Boots cowboy boots and a cowboy hat by American Hat Co.

The couple’s attire reportedly followed their “cowboy black tie” dress code, with Hassie noting that she wanted an “elegant Western” aesthetic for the big day.

Ryan’s three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Axster, also played special roles as flower girl, ring bearer and escorting the newlyweds’ dog down the aisle, per Vogue.

Hassie shared that saying “I do” with her now-stepchildren on hand made the ceremony that much more meaningful.

“It was hard to hold back tears. My vows were not just promises to Ryan but also to his children,” she explained. “It was a particularly special moment for me, as I got to express to them just how much they mean to me and what an honor it has been to become a bonus mom to them.”

The actress and the singer-songwriter portrayed love interests in the smash Paramount+ drama but didn’t spark a connection off-camera until last year, when Hassie’s mom played matchmaker.

“She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break,” Hassie shared with Vogue. “I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives.”

Once Hassie’s mom and Ryan “got to talking” and realized how many mutual friends and connections he and the actress shared, Ryan’s now-mother-in-law suggested that he reach out to Hassie.

The pair went public on Instagram in April 2023 and Hassie told Vogue that within months, it was clear they were in it for the long haul.

Ahead of his official proposal over a steak dinner, the musician popped the question after being “unusually quiet” and “visibly nervous,” Hassie recalled.

“He broke the silence and said, ‘I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.’ I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would,” she shared with the mag. “It’s true what they say—when you know, you just know.”