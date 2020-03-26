‘You’ Actor Mark Blum Dead At 69 From Coronavirus Complications

Hollywood is mourning the loss of longtime actor Mark Blum who passed away from complications caused by the novel coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

The theater company Playwrights Horizons shared the tragic news on their Twitter page and mourned Mark’s sudden passing.

With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb — Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc) March 26, 2020

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week,” the tweet read, alongside several screenshots of the late actor’s memorable performances. “Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you.”

The actor got his start on stage in the 1970s and rose to popularity in the comedy “Desperately Seeking Susan,” where he acted alongside Rosanna Arquette and Madonna. The 69-year-old’s roles spanned a wide range of genres, and he appeared in everything from “Crocodile Dundee” to “Step Up 3D.” Mark also recently had a role on the hit Netflix series “You.”

Mark’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” costar Rosanna mourned her friend’s passing on social media, remembering Mark as “a very good and kind man.”

Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you. https://t.co/r0QUGEYwVK — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

Producer Jennifer Tepper similarly remembered Mark as “one of the nicest guys in the business.”

The great theatre actor Mark Blum has passed away from coronavirus. I loved so many of his performances over the years, especially in The Assembled Parties. He was known as one of the nicest guys in the business. My heart goes out to his friends, family, students & colleagues. 💔 pic.twitter.com/sp7tbVjlTh — Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 26, 2020

The “Crocodile Dundee” star is the most recent high-profile name to pass away after contracting coronavirus. Earlier this week, “Top Chef Masters” star Floyd Cardoz passed away after checking himself into the hospital after suffering severe symptoms from the illness.

May they both rest in peace.