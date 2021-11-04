‘You’ Star Scott Speedman Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

Scott Speedman is a dad!

The “You” star welcomed a baby girl named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman with his girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann on Oct. 26, according to a sweet new post shared on his Instagram page on Thursday.

The 46-year-old “Grey’s Anatomy” star shared a photo of him gazing his bundle of joy, while she sleeps in a previous pink cap. In another photo, he holds his little one in one arm while she sleeps.

“Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe,” the caption reads.

His 30-year-old girlfriend also shared a series of adorable photos with their daughter, including one where she holds her baby in bed, and two close ups of her hand and foot.

“Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman Our beautiful daughter was born at home on October 26th at 8:33am weighing 6.6lb. Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little “light”. We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman,” she captioned the post.

The couple first announced they were expecting back in May.

— Stephanie Swaim

