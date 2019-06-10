You’ll Never Guess Joanna Gaines’ Surprising Celebrity Crush!

Joanna Gaines has a thing for a certain comedian!

The “Fixer Upper” alum recently took to her Instagram Story to confess that she has a crush on none other than 72-year-old TV host David Letterman. She shared the secret with her followers along with a snap of the funnyman’s framed picture from the Magnolia headquarters in Waco, Texas.

But don’t worry — her husband and business partner Chip Gaines already knows all about it! “True story, when Chip and I were dating he asked me who my celebrity crush was,” Joanna wrote. “I quickly answered and said @letterman. This story justifies taking this picture for sure.”

WATCH: Chip & Joanna Gaines Have Rare Public Date Night At Time 100 Gala

Even though Joanna and David are both happily married, there’s always the possibility that they could meet one day! Perhaps on his Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction?”

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old interior designer also shared more candid office confessions like, “Sometimes after everyone leaves the office I walk around and consider (just for a quick second) taking stuff out of other peoples’ offices and keeping these things for myself…”

— Gabi Duncan