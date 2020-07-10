YouTuber Poppy Is Engaged To Eric Ghoste

Poppy seems is ready to tie the knot!

The singer and YouTube star posted a photo on her Instagram story with an engagement ring, tagging Eric Ghoste, and a rep for Poppy confirmed to Access Hollywood that is is indeed engaged!

The ring is definitely unique, with a large center stone surrounded by black stones and a black band.

The 25-year-old, whose legal name is Moriah Rose Pereira-Whitney, also tweeted about the happy news, sending a tweet with a ring emoji, a celebratory emoji and a bride emoji.

Fans were super happy for the influencer.

“OMG POPPY I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” one person tweeted.

“Congratulations Moriah (and Eric!) I’m so happy that after all of the s**t that you’ve been through, you’ve found love not only with another soul but yourself. You deserve all the wonderful things that happen to you,” another said.

“Wonderful news in 2020, thank you Queen! Wishing you both congratulations with my whole heart,” a third commented.

— Stephanie Swaim