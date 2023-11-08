Zac Efron Details Transformation For ‘The Iron Claw’: ‘That Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done’

Zac Efron is committed to the craft of acting!

The star spoke with Access Hollywood at the premiere of “The Iron Claw” and detailed the transformation he underwent to play Kevin Von Erich in the film.

“(When) you’re playing a real person and it’s a true story, there’s an extra bit of motivation to get things as honest and real as possible. And I knew that going into this after watching the footage of Kevin in the ring that the physicality was gonna be the hardest thing to get right. So I started training probably six months before and it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

The actor also reflected on the passing of his former “17 Again” co-star and friend Matthew Perry.

“Matthew’s been a mentor for me. I mean since we worked together on ’17 Again’ years ago, he taught me so much. I idolized that guy and the fact he’s gone now is devastating. But I did hear he was thinking of me for potentially playing him in the future and that’s the biggest honor one can have,” he said.

“The Iron Claw” is out in theaters on Dec. 22.