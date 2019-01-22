Zac Efron is counting his blessings.

On Monday, the “Baywatch” actor paid tribute to his friend, Caleb Davidge, who was almost killed after being hit by a car.

“14 weeks ago my friend Caleb Davidge was hit by a car. It was gnarly,” the 31-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m incredibly thankful he’s alive and so impressed by his positivity throughout this process. You inspire me brother. Can’t wait to surf again with you soon.

Caleb was hit at 60 mph while getting into an Uber on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Los Angeles. He broke all of his ribs on both sides, punctured a lung, broke his right arm, left leg, and broke four bones in his spine along with other extensive injuries.

On Saturday, the sports enthusiast posted a live video from the accident on his Instagram account.

WARNING: Graphic content

“Every day has been a challenge for me physically but my mind and spirit have grown in ways I never imagined,” Caleb wrote. “Looking back at all the little things I was stressing about just makes me laugh now.”

Caleb has made a miraculous recovery and is working to regain his strength to walk again.

“I cannot wait to walk again, hopefully even surf again, one day soon. If you’re still reading this tell someone you care about how much they mean to you, you might not get the chance tomorrow,” he added.

Wishing you a strong recovery Caleb.