Zac Efron is counting his blessings.
On Monday, the “Baywatch” actor paid tribute to his friend, Caleb Davidge, who was almost killed after being hit by a car.
“14 weeks ago my friend Caleb Davidge was hit by a car. It was gnarly,” the 31-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m incredibly thankful he’s alive and so impressed by his positivity throughout this process. You inspire me brother. Can’t wait to surf again with you soon.
Caleb was hit at 60 mph while getting into an Uber on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Los Angeles. He broke all of his ribs on both sides, punctured a lung, broke his right arm, left leg, and broke four bones in his spine along with other extensive injuries.
On Saturday, the sports enthusiast posted a live video from the accident on his Instagram account.
WARNING: Graphic content
It’s been 14 weeks today since I was hit at 60mph while getting into my Uber, and not a minute has passed where I haven’t thought about how fortunate I am. Every day has been a challenge for me physically but my mind and spirit have grown in ways I never imagined. Man..all the shit I took for granted! Looking back at all the little things I was stressing about just makes me laugh now. I broke all of my ribs on both sides. My right ribs shattered and punctured my lungs, which both collapsed and were bleeding out. My right arm was poking out of my sweatshirt. My left femur went thru my knee joint and fractured my tibia, and tore my left MCL. An ice cream scoop sized chunk came out of my left leg. My right knee has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus. I lacerated my liver and my spleen, and broke four bones in my spine. Just want to say thanks to all my friends and family that have been by my side through it all, you know who you are and I feel so lucky to have you in my life. The doctors at UCLA that kept me positive. And the random strangers that keep offering to help me on crutches is something I never expected. I cannot wait to walk again, hopefully even surf again, one day soon. If you’re still reading this tell someone you care about how much they mean to you, you might not get the chance tomorrow!🕺🏼🙏🏼
“Every day has been a challenge for me physically but my mind and spirit have grown in ways I never imagined,” Caleb wrote. “Looking back at all the little things I was stressing about just makes me laugh now.”
Caleb has made a miraculous recovery and is working to regain his strength to walk again.
“I cannot wait to walk again, hopefully even surf again, one day soon. If you’re still reading this tell someone you care about how much they mean to you, you might not get the chance tomorrow,” he added.
Wishing you a strong recovery Caleb.
