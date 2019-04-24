Zac Efron Suits Up For ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’ London Premiere

Extremely dapper and shockingly handsome!

Zac Efron dressed to impress at the European premiere of his Netflix crime thriller, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile,” on Wednesday night.

The actor, who portrays serial killer Ted Bundy in the film, wore a patterned suit to the blue carpet and added an apricot-colored tie for a pop of color.

Zac interacted with fans at the UK event and struck multiple poses alongside his leading lady, Lily Collins. For her part, the 30-year-old stunned in a floor-length gown with intricate detailing over its bodice.

Ahead of the big premiere, Zac enjoyed a fun night out in London on Tuesday at a Tottenham v. Brighton soccer game. The “Baywatch” hunk shared photos and videos from his time at the stadium on social media.

Lily, meanwhile, flew across the pond hours before the premiere and documented her rushed glam process on her Instagram Story.

“When your flight to London was delayed 2 hours so you’ve JUST landed in time to rush to the hotel, change, and run to the Bundy premiere… necessary measures are taken,” she wrote overtop a video of herself wearing last-minute under-eye patches.

“Extremely Wicked” debuts on Netflix on May 3.

