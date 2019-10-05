Zac Hanson, Of Hanson Brothers, Injured In Motorcycle Accident

Zac Hanson, who is the youngest brother of the pop group Hanson, is in recovery mode after suffering injuries from a motorcycle crash in Oklahoma.

The “MMMBop” singer took to social media to update fans about his health. The 33-year-old father-of-three revealed that he was preparing for a cross-country ride in Tulsa on Wednesday, October 2, when he “wrecked” his motorcycle and suffered “three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula.”

“Nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his brother Issac in a hospital room.

Adding, “Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Issac (Hanson), Taylor (Hanson), and a few of Tulsa firefighters.”

Zac also shared that Hanson will not cancel any upcoming concerts. Instead, the musician said that he will be “handing over the drum sticks” to his buddy Dash Hutton for the next few weeks until he is fully recovered.

“I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon,” he concluded his post.