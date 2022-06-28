Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall Show Rare PDA At Wimbledon

Talk about a royal display of affection!

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were photographed on Tuesday as they were in the stands during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 in London.

The married pair showed some rare PDA at the spotting event, with the 43-year-old former rugby player giving the 41-year-old equestrian a kiss.

In another loved-up moment, the daughter of Princess Anne is seen leaning her head affectionately on her husband’s shoulder as they watch the match.

Zara looked stylish in a white dress, which she paired with a black cross body bag and chic sunnies. Mike looked dapper in a tan blazer, white button down and a striped tie.

The couple didn’t have their three children, 8-year-old Mia, 4-year-old Lena, and 1-year-old Lucas with them at the event, so it was truly a date for the couple!

— Stephanie Swaim