Zayn Malik Gets Honest About Gigi Hadid, Fatherhood, Yolanda Hadid Dispute & More In First Interview In 6 Years

Zayn Malik is opening up about his personal life in his first interview in six years for Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

In a candid conversation released on Wednesday, the former One Direction band member opened up about co-parenting his 2-year-old daughter, Khai with this his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

“Co-parenting is is good. Yeah. We have a really good relationship for Khai. She’s the the, you know the main importance. So yeah it’s going well,” he explained.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Look Back At Their Relationship View Gallery

He also gushed about fatherhood and revealed that their toddler loves to sing with her dad.

“I’ll sing and she sings along, and she can do like good harmonies and stuff already and she’s only 2 1/2 like and she harmonizes with me well and like finishes,” he said. “She loves Disney movies, so we sing a lot of Disney songs together and sing like, ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ and stuff. Yeah, she sings really cute.”

Zayn and Gigi reportedly called things quits in 2021 after an alleged argument with her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and he addressed the speculation while sitting down with the host.

“I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too and that’s all I really cared about,” he shared. “If anybody you know of of the same mind would look at the situation, I believe that you could respect that. Like, I just didn’t want to bring attention to anything, you know? I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her.”

WATCH: Zayn Malik Says Daughter Khai Has Brought ‘Color’ Back Into His Life In ‘Call Her Daddy’ Teaser

“Any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that and be able to read into it and it would just be something that was. There was number point. I I believe I dealt with it in in the best word like in amicable, respectful word and that’s all that needs to be said, you know, Yeah, just I feel like it’s a lot of negativity, you know?” he added.

The “PILLOWTALK” singer also spoke out about why he chose to step away from his dominating boy band and go solo in 2015.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on, certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn’t want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening,” he said. “I’m passive, dude, but when it comes to my music and my business, I’m serious about it and I’m competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing.”