Zendaya Debuts Bob Haircut at ‘Euphoria’ Event

Zendaya is showing off her new much shorter hairdo!

The actress and executive producer appeared at HBO Max’s For Your Consideration event for “Euphoria” in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside her costars Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer.

The 25-year-old debuted a bob haircut and a new caramel-colored hue paired with a black sweater and black-and-white checkered midi skirt along with pointy toe black pumps and gold accented earrings, buttons and a matching gold padlock on her waist.

Zendaya Debuts New Bob Haircut at ‘Euphoria’ Event Alongside Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow & Hunter Schafer View Gallery

This isn’t the first time that Zendaya has made a dramatic chop of her locks. In May, she was spotted with a longer bob on the set of her new movie “Challengers.”

In October, Zendaya turned heads for eye-catching look at Valentino’s runway show at Paris Fashion week to see their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She arrived in a sheer catsuit that sparkled all over with the fashion house’s V logo.

Zendaya paired the otherwise see-through look with a matching oversized blazer and high-waisted short shorts, and she accessorized with pointed-toe pumps and black chandelier earrings.

