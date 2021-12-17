Zendaya Debuts New Auburn-Colored Hair and Long Bob: ‘It Was Time For A Change’

Zendaya is switching things up!

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star debuted a new hairstyle on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

“It was time for a change,” Zendaya wrote in the post, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of a bathroom mirror with her new auburn-colored hair and long bob.



The 25-year-old’s new ‘do comes just days after she penned a heartfelt post for her “Spider-Man” costar and real love interest Tom Holland.

Zendaya shared a pair of photos of Tom, one of him as a toddler dressed up as the iconic comic book hero, and another of the actor living out his dream of being Peter Parker on the set of the movie.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she captioned the post.

The future is looking bright for the couple. Tom recently told People that he may be ready to spend a little more time focusing on his life outside the spotlight.

The “Uncharted” star told the publication, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Tom and Zendaya have always kept their relationship private, but the 25-year-old wasn’t shy about sharing that he can’t wait to be a dad one day.

“I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” he told People.

The co-stars stunned at the world premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Los Angeles on Monday night, posing for photos arm-in-arm and smiling lovingly at each other while on the red carpet.

Zendaya and her “Spider-Man” costars recently spoke to Access Hollywood about the upcoming Marvel flick and about their close-knit friendship.

