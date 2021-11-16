Zendaya & Tom Holland Kiss In New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer

Tomdaya stans, brace yourselves!

A new trailer dropped on Tuesday for the highly-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” starring Tom Holland as the eponymous hero and Zendaya as MJ.

In the new video, the on-screen love interests share a steamy kiss, and fans were loving it!



The duo has also previously been spotted kissing in real life as well!

They were photographed sharing a steamy kiss inside a car in July. In photos obtained by Page Six, the duo was seen engaging in some serious PDA while out in Los Angeles. In one of the pics, Tom is seen grabbing Zendaya’s face as he leans in for a kiss.

The pair has been entangled in romance rumors since 2017, when a source told People that the two were romantically involved. However, the two A-listers denied their romance, insisting in interviews that they were just “friends.”

Tom is also big on showing support for Zendaya on his Instagram. In November he gushed about her saying she’s the “most incredible person.”

“Spider-Man: Now Way Home” is out on Dec. 17.

— Stephanie Swaim

