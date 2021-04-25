Zendaya Totally Freaks Out After H.E.R. Wins Oscar Award Best Original Song!

Zendaya was officially on tap to cheer H.E.R. right onto the Academy Award stage!

Zendaya announced the nominees for Best Original Song at the Oscars on Sunday and after she announced that H.E.R, D’Mile and Tiara Thomas were winners for their work on “Fight for You” for “Judas And The Black Messiah,” she literally couldn’t control her excitement.

As H.E.R stood up, Zendaya was seen jumping up and down in the background and letting out a huge cheer. H.E.R totally cheered right back as she made her way to the stage to accept her first Academy Award.

“Oh, my god. I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so, so grateful. Not only to win, but to be a part of such an important, important story. So thank you so much. Thank you to the Academy. I’ve always wanted to say that. And of course my collaborators, the song wouldn’t be what it was without them,” H.E.R. began as she accepted her award.

“I have to thank God for giving us these gifts. And my parents, my beautiful mother, who is here with me and my father at home. All those days of listening to Sly and the Family Stone and Curtis Mayfield, they really paid off. So thank you, Dad.”

“Thank you so much to Archie and Shaka King and everybody involved in the movie who gave us the call to do this record. I’m so, so grateful,” she added.

“I just want to say this. You know, musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility to me to tell the truth. And to write history the way that it was. And how it connects us to today. And what we see going on in the world today. And, yeah, I’m just — I have no words. I’m just so, so, so happy and grateful. And, yeah, knowledge is power. Music is power. And as long as I’m standing, I’m always going to fight for us. I’m always going to fight for my people and what is right. That’s what music and storytelling does. Thank you so much. Thank you,” H.E.R. concluded.