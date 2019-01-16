Zendaya is clearly ready for her “Spider-Man” movie to come out!

The 22-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the first official trailer of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and her hilarious reaction to the movie release!

“Good morning!!!! Spider-Man Far From Home 1st Official Trailer!!!!!,” she captioned the video.

She followed with another Instagram post of her swinging from a building in the arms of her Spider-Man, Tom Holland!

“Mood til July 5th…” she said about the funny pic with her tongue out.

The newest Spider-Man movie follows Peter Parker and his friends on a summer vacation to Europe, where Peter finds himself trying to save his friends against a villain named “Mysterio” (who will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal, btw).

Zendaya is back for the film as well as Peter Parker’s love interest MJ. And as stans know, their romance on-screen have translated to a real life love with her and Tom Holland!

The co-stars have yet to confirm their relationship but have been seen together romping around Europe (in real-life) in September of 2018 — and clearly have an undeniable chemistry on and off-screen!

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters July 5th, 2019.