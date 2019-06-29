Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Get Married At Her Dad Lenny Kravitz’s Paris Home!

Zoë Kravitz is a married woman!

The “Big Little Lies” star said “I do” to fiancé Karl Glusman at her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian home, multiple outlets are reporting.

Guests were spotted arriving to Lenny’s Paris home on Saturday and it was certainly a star-studded crew. Zoe’s parents Lenny and Lisa Bonet were both in attendance, as was Lisa’s husband Jason Momoa. . Zoe’s “Big Little Lies” costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Several of Zoe and Karl’s guests took to their social media to share photos from the special day.

Lenny’s home is situated in one of Paris’ most exlusive neighborhoods, and according to People, the 18th century home features three stories, eight bedrooms and a stunning garden.

Lenny shared a snap from inside his home in preparation for the big day, and it looks like he is one proud father of the bride. The rocker sported a tuxedo with his bow-tie undone.

Lenny also shared a photo from the night before’s rehearsal dinner where he is hugging his 30-year-old daughter!

Zoe’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese hasn’t been shy on social media either. She shared a snap with her husband Jim Toth from Zoe’s rehearsal dinner!

Zoe and Karl were first rumored to be an item in October 2016 and stepped out publicly in September 2017 at the Emmy Awards. The duo became engaged shortly after. Zoe recently opened up to British Vogue about the first time she met Karl and how she really wasn’t looking for love.

WATCH: Zoe And Karl Have Been Engaged In Secret For Months!

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

This is both Zoe and Karl’s first marriage.

PHOTOS: See All The Celebrities Who Tied The Knot This Year