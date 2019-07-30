‘Zoey 101’ Cast Dinner Sparks Reboot Rumors, But Where Was Jamie Lynn Spears?

Reunited and it seems so good.

Amid rumors of a “Zoey 101” reboot, cast members from the hit Nickelodeon show reunited after more than a decade, but something was missing!

On Monday night, stars Matthew Underwood (Logan), Sean Flynn (Chase), Chris Massey (Michael), Victoria Justice (Lola), Dan Schneider (series creator), and more gathered for dinner at The Front Yard in L.A. The burning question – where was Jamie Lynn Spears?

Dan set the record straight and revealed Jamie Lynn couldn’t make the reunion due to filming her new Netflix series, “Sweet Magnolias,” in Atlanta.

But that’s not all she missed. The star later posting a sweet Instagram of her former cast mates, captioning, “Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep…. thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon♥️😉.”

The PCA gang, seen in the video, sending Jaime a heartfelt message and belting the show’s iconic theme song, “Follow Me,” giving us all the feels.

This video and Jaime Lynn’s caption raising even more eyebrows – could it mean those revival rumors are actually coming true? And featuring the original cast?

Fans of the hit show were thrilled when reports surfaced that Jamie Lynn Spears could be returning for a reboot. The 28-year-old even posted on Instagram, “Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people🤝😉 #Zoey101.”

While this all sounds promising, nothing has been confirmed. Nickelodeon, trust us, we are here for it.

— by Marielle Williams