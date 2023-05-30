Zooey Deschanel Ditches Bangs & Stuns Fans With Dramatic Hair Transformation: ‘Who’s She?’

Who’s that girl? It’s Zooey Deschanel – yes, really!

The “New Girl” star left fans stunned with a drastic departure from her signature look this week.

Zooey, 43, was nearly unrecognizable after ditching the dark hair and bangs she’s made famous in favor of a voluminous blonde ‘do that framed her face in loose curls and no fringe.

Zooey showed off the transformation on Instagram, teasing followers in a pair of mirror selfies.

“Who’s she?” the mom of two teased in her caption, also sporting a cleavage-baring blue bodysuit and colorful sweatpants.

Though it’s unclear what inspired Zooey to take the plunge, it seems her hair change is for an upcoming project. The “500 Days of Summer” star posed in a makeup room for her second snap.

Followers and famous friends flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts, with many applauding the actress’ bold new style.

“HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!” Melanie Lynskey remarked, prompting more than a hundred likes.

Multiple others, meanwhile, noted how much the fresh locks reminded them of another beloved star: Christina Applegate!

Zooey may be known for sticking to her aesthetic, but this isn’t the first time she’s switched things up.

Back in 2021, Zooey teased followers with a photo of her bangs swept away to reveal a part of her face not often seen.

“Proof I have a forehead,” she wrote over the pic, adding in her caption, “For all the doubters.”

— Erin Biglow