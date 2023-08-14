Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Announce Engagement After 4 Years Of Dating: See Her Ring!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are headed for the altar!

The “New Girl” star announced her engagement to the HGTV personality in a romantic Instagram post on Monday.

“Forever starts now,” she wrote in her caption alongside an infinity symbol and heart-face emojis.

Zooey, 43, and Jonathan, 45, beamed in the sweet selfie as the actress showed off her unique and stunning ring that featured pink and purple stones arranged in a flower pattern.

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to share their congrats and well wishes for the longtime couple, who have seemed head over heels since confirming their romance back in 2019. They met while filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden earlier that year and Zooey recently honored their anniversary in a tribute post on Instagram.

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote of Jonathan on Aug. 4.

The “Property Brothers” star reportedly proposed over the weekend while he and Zooey enjoyed a trip to Scotland with her two children. According to People, both Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6, who Zooey shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, were involved in the special moment.

Congrats to the whole happy family!