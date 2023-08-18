Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Engagement In Paris With Loved-Up Photos

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are celebrating their engagement in the City of Love!

Just days after the HGTV personality proposed during a family trip to the UK, he and the actress cuddled up for new Instagram photos in Paris – including a selfie in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Amour de ma vie,” Jonathan captioned the post on Thursday, calling Zooey the love of his life alongside a red heart emoji.

The “New Girl” star, 43, and Jonathan, 45, announced their happy news in a romantic Instagram post on Monday.

“Forever starts now,” Zooey wrote in her caption, adding an infinity symbol and heart-face emojis.

The soon-to-be newlyweds beamed in the sweet selfie as the actress showed off her unique and stunning ring that featured pink and purple stones arranged in a flower pattern.

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to share their congrats and well wishes for the longtime couple, who have seemed head over heels since confirming their romance back in 2019. They met while filming a “Carpool Karaoke” segment with James Corden earlier that year and Zooey recently honored their anniversary in a tribute post on Instagram.

“4 years since I met this freaking dreamboat. I love him more every day. I’m forever grateful,” she wrote of Jonathan on Aug. 4.

The “Property Brothers” star reportedly popped the question while he and Zooey enjoyed a trip to Scotland with her two children. According to People, both Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6, who Zooey shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, were involved in the special moment.

Congrats to the whole happy family!