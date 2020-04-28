Zooey Deschanel Says ‘Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott Fills Her Life With Joy

It’s a very happy birthday for HGTV icon, Jonathan Scott!

The “Property Brothers” star celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday and got a very loving Instagram post from his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel.

Zooey shared a sweet black and white photo on her Instagram where she’s kissing Jonathan’s cheek. She captioned the snap, “This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

The duo started dating after meeting on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden in August 2019. The pair apparently hit it off and started dating shortly after. They went public with their love on Instagram in November after being spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

The two are definitely going strong! Jonathan told Access Hollywood in an interview that Zooey is definitely “the one” and that they had “instant chemistry” right from the start.

