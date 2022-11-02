12 Funniest Ross Geller Lines From ‘Friends’

If there’s one gift that keeps on giving, it’s the arsenal of sarcastic zingers from the cast of “Friends.” Access Hollywood is paying tribute to the beloved paleontologist Dr. Ross Geller whose iconic lines get us lol-ing every time.

12. “Unagi is a total state of awareness.”

11. “Um. Excuse me? I don’t remember you making any sperm.”

10. “The lotion and the powder have made a paste.”

9. A hundred million people went to see a movie about what I do. I wonder how many people would go see a movie called ‘Jurassic Parka’?

8. You…you…you…You threw my sandwich away? My sandwich? My sandwich?!”

7. “Pivot!”

6. “I tell you. When I actually die, some people are going to get seriously haunted.”

5. “Baby and bird, still ablaze, are locked in a death grip swirling around the whirlpool that fills the apartment.”

4. “I’m the holiday armadillo!”

3. “It tastes like feet.”

2. “I hope everyone likes Mexican food because I’m making fajitas!”

1. “Don’t worry about me falling asleep. I still have your letter!”