’13 Going On 30’s’ Young Jenna Dresses Up As Adult Jenna Rink For Halloween

30, flirty and thriving!

Christa Allen, who played young, Jenna Rink in the hit film, “13 Going on 30” went all-out for Halloween this year.

The actress recreated the outfit Jennifer Garner wore as adult Jenna Rink when she attended a party and danced to “Thriller.”

The 28-year-old shared a video of her getting ready on her Instagram and she totally nailed the look, rocking a colorful replica of the iconic Versace dress Garner wore in the romcom.

“Jenna Rink forever #13Goingon30,” she captioned the fun video.

The star also shared that she’s loving seeing fans’ reactions to her costume writing, on her Instagram story, “My TikTok mentions are flooded with your duets, with your interpretations on this character, your Jenna Rink costumes, and I just want to say that I see you, and it fills my heart with so much joy that we can share this movie and this character!! Well done everyone who created content, it all looks amazing.”

Fans flooded her comments and took notice of how much she resembles Jennifer Garner.

“Omg thought that was Jennifer lol,” one person wrote.”

“Iconic you look just like her,” another said.

Only time will tell what Jennifer Garner thinks about this iconic costume!

— Stephanie Swaim