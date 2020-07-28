2020 Emmy Nominations Biggest Shockers: Zendaya’s First Nom, Reese Witherspoon Snubbed & More!

The 2020 Emmy Nominees were announced via video stream on July 28, and host Leslie Jones had a few surprises up her sleeve!

Jones hosted the 72nd Annual Emmy Award Nomination with special appearances by Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox. The “Saturday Night Live” alum kicked off the event by joking about the lack of an audience before announcing nominees.

Several repeat favorites appeared on this year’s list of Emmy noms, with “Ozark” snagging spots in the three top categories of Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Jason Bateman), Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series (Laura Linney), and Outstanding Drama Series. The show has previously been nominated four times, with Julia Garner winning a fifth nomination to become the series’ Best Supporting Actress.

The new HBO short series “Watchmen” burst onto the scene with a whopping 26 nominations, the highest count of all shows submitted for the awards. Fellow newcomer “Unorthodox” also earned two top spots on this year’s list—the show itself is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series Or Movie and series lead Shira Haas up for Outstanding Lead Actress.

And no one could hide their excitement when Zendaya was announced as a contender for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series! Both Laverne and Leslie let out excited screams at the news, with both saying they loved Zendaya’s performance on “Euphoria.” It is the 23-year-old’s first-ever Emmy nomination.

Noticeably absent from the awards slate was Reese Witherspoon, who wasn’t nominated for her roles in either “Little Fires Everywhere,” “The Morning Show” and “Big Little Lies.” Reese’s costars in the series, Kerry Washington and Jennifer Aniston, were both nominated for their performances in the respective series. Her “Big Little Lies” costars Meryl Streep and Laura Dern also nabbed noms for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series.

The Emmy Awards will air on September 20th at 8PM EST. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as host for this year’s ceremony, which has been adjusted to be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the list of 2020 Emmy Nominees:

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeremy Irons—”Watchmen

Hugh Jackman—”Bad Education”

Paul Mescal—”Normal People”

Jeremy Pope—”Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo—”I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett—”Mrs. America”

Shira Haas—”Unorthodox”

Regina King—“Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer—”Self Made”

Kerry Washington—”Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-Ish”

Don Cheadle- “Black Monday”

Ted Danson – “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominski Method”

Eugene Levy—”Schitt’s Creek”

Ramy Youssef—”Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series



Christina Applegate—”Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan—”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini—”Dead To Me”

Catherina O’Hara—”Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae—”Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross—”Black-Ish”

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman—“Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown—”This Is Us”

Steve Carell—”The Morning Show”

Brian Cox—“Succession”

Billy Porter—“Pose”

Jeremy Strong—”Succession“

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston—”The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman—”The Crown”

Jodie Comer—”Killing Eve”

Laura Linney—”Ozark”

Sandra Oh—”Killing Eve”

Zendaya—”Euphoria”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead To Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do In The Shadows”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Click here for the complete list of nominees.