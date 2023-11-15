Jennifer Aniston Remembers Matthew Perry In Heartbreaking Tribute: ‘This One Has Cut Deep’

Jennifer Aniston is remembering a cherished Friend.

The actress paid tribute to her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry weeks after his shocking death, posting a heartbreaking Instagram message on Nov. 15 honoring what she’ll miss most about her fellow TV icon.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” she wrote in part, captioning a touching black-and-white photo of her and Matthew alongside a sweet text exchange they once shared.

Jennifer went on to include a treasured “Friends” clip in which her and Matthew’s characters, Rachel and Chandler, share a moving conversation about how much they mean to one another and the A-lister noted that the “Friends” cast will remain forever connected.

“He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…),” she continued, adding, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Jen’s post comes on the heels of emotional tributes from castmates Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer chimed in within minutes of Jennifer, sharing a classic throwback photo from the “Friends” set.

“Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers,” he wrote. “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”

Matthew was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28 at 54 years old. The “Friends” cast issued a joint statement on the tragedy later that week, saying they were “utterly devastated” and taking time to grieve such an “unfathomable loss.”