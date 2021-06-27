2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The winners have been crowned at the 2021 BET Awards!

This year’s big award show, which was back in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, recognized Black excellence across music, television, film and sports.

Check out the full list of winners:

Album of the Year

After Hours — The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby — DaBaby

Good News — Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease — Nas

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”

Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

WINNER: H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

WINNER: Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

WINNER: Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans — “In Jesus Name”

Cece Winans — “Never Lost”

H.E.R. — “Hold Us Together”

WINNER: Kirk Franklin — “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp — “Thank You For It All”

Tamela Mann — “Touch From You”

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves — “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle — “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — “Rooted”

WINNER: SZA — “Good Days”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B — “Up”

WINNER: Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”

Chloe X Halle — “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

WINNER: Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

WINNER: Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

WINNER: Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

WINNER: Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

