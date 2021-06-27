2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The winners have been crowned at the 2021 BET Awards!

This year’s big award show, which was back in-person at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, recognized Black excellence across music, television, film and sports.

Check out the full list of winners:

Album of the Year
After Hours — The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby — DaBaby
Good News — Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease — Nas
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration
WINNER: Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”
Jack Harlow Ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne — “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby — “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby — “For The Night”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
WINNER: H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd

Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
WINNER: Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty

Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
WINNER: Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Lil Baby
Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans — “In Jesus Name”
Cece Winans — “Never Lost”
H.E.R. — “Hold Us Together”
WINNER: Kirk Franklin — “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp — “Thank You For It All”
Tamela Mann — “Touch From You”

BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid — “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper — “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves — “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle — “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean — “Rooted”
WINNER: SZA — “Good Days”

Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake — “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé — “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year
Cardi B — “Up”
WINNER: Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
Chloe X Halle — “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk — “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic — “Leave The Door Open”

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
WINNER: Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams

Best Movie
Coming 2 America
WINNER: Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
WINNER: Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry

