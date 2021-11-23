2022 Grammy Award Nominations: See The List & Major Changes

Big changes are coming to the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
The nominations were announced on Tuesday during a livestream with Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair, Tammy Hurt, reading off the nominees. Other special guests including H.E.R, Carly Pearce and Finneas helped the pair reveal the honorees.
But, the music of the year wasn’t the only thing being celebrated.
In April, the Grammy’s took a step to update the process of the awards by eliminating nomination review committees. This is the first time in 30 years that the nominations will be decided solely by the voting membership.
Due to the change, the Recording Academy made the decision to expand the number of nominees from 8 to 10 in its general field categories, including song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.
“We are living in a time of extraordinary growth in music. Over 60,000 songs a day are being released. With so much more music available there’s a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate,” Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO said.
“Adding new nominees to these fields is a way to cast a wider net to make way for more music, more artists and more genres and to embrace the spirit of inclusion,” he continued.
The organization said it had nearly 22,000 submissions for Grammy consideration this year, and had a record number of voters, up 17% from last year.
The Grammy’s will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022.
See the list of nominees in this year’s categories:
Record Of The Year
I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
Freedom
Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
We Are
Jon Batiste
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Montero
Lil Nas X
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore
Taylor Swift
Donda
Kanye West
Song Of The Year
Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone
Justin Bieber
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter
BTS
Higher Power
Coldplay
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas
Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina
Ledisi
That’s Life
Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas
Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Hero
Afrojack & David Guetta
Loom
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
Before
James Blake
Heartbreak
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
You Can Do It
Caribou
Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
The Business
Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously
Black Coffee
Fallen Embers
ILLENIUM
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Major Lazer
Shockwave
Marshmello
Free Love
Sylvan Esso
Judgement
Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Double Dealin’
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
The Garden
Rachel Eckroth
Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo
Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Performance
Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U
Chris Cornell
Ohms
Deftones
Making A Fire
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance.
Genesis
Deftones
The Alien
Dream Theater
Amazonia
Gojira
Pushing The Tides
Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
All My Favorite Songs
Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
The Bandit
Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
Distance
Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
Find My Way
Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
Waiting On A War
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Power Up
AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters
McCartney III
Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore
Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Halsey
Jubilee
Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams
Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Lost You
Snoh Aalegra
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage
H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I Need You
Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again
Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You
H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
Damage
Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Good Days
Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
Heartbreak Anniversary
Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Pick Up Your Feelings
Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light
Eric Bellinger
Something To Say
Cory Henry
Mood Valiant
Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two
Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
We Are
Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up
Cardi B
M Y . L I F E
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Way 2 Sexy
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
Thot S***
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know
Doja Cat
Industry Baby
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
Best Friend
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
Family Ties
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
M Y . L I F E
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season
J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy
Drake
King’s Disease II
Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator
Donda
Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
Forever After All
Luke Combs
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive
Jason Isbell
camera roll
Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
If I Didn’t Love You
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
Glad You Exist
Dan + Shay
Chasing After You
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It
Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
camera roll
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Country Again
Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
Fancy Like
Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
Skeletons
Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith
Harry Connick, Jr.
That’s Gospel, Brother
Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times
The Isaacs
My Savior
Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo
Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores
Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua
Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos
Camilo
Mendó
Alex Cuba
Revelación
Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco
Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny
Jose
J Balvin
KG0516
KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Deja
Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Diamante Eléctrico
Origen
Juanes
Calambre
Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño
C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80’s
Vicente Fernández
Seis
Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Aymée Nuviola
Colegas
Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru
Tony Succar
Best Spoken Word Album
Aftermath
LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
J. Ivy
8:46
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land
Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine
Lavell Crawford
Evolution
Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK
Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life
Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American
Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given
Kevin Hart
Best Music Video
Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
Freedom
Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Collin Tilley, video director
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
