2022 Grammy Award Nominations: See The List & Major Changes

Big changes are coming to the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday during a livestream with Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair, Tammy Hurt, reading off the nominees. Other special guests including H.E.R, Carly Pearce and Finneas helped the pair reveal the honorees.

But, the music of the year wasn’t the only thing being celebrated.

In April, the Grammy’s took a step to update the process of the awards by eliminating nomination review committees. This is the first time in 30 years that the nominations will be decided solely by the voting membership.

Due to the change, the Recording Academy made the decision to expand the number of nominees from 8 to 10 in its general field categories, including song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

“We are living in a time of extraordinary growth in music. Over 60,000 songs a day are being released. With so much more music available there’s a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate,” Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO said.

“Adding new nominees to these fields is a way to cast a wider net to make way for more music, more artists and more genres and to embrace the spirit of inclusion,” he continued.

The organization said it had nearly 22,000 submissions for Grammy consideration this year, and had a record number of voters, up 17% from last year.

The Grammy’s will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022.

See the list of nominees in this year’s categories:

Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You

ABBA

Freedom

Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are

Jon Batiste

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Montero

Lil Nas X

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore

Taylor Swift

Donda

Kanye West

Song Of The Year

Bad Habits

Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise

Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers license

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More

Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches

Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab



Jimmie Allen



Baby Keem



FINNEAS



Glass Animals



Japanese Breakfast



The Kid LAROI



Arlo Parks



Olivia Rodrigo



Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone

Justin Bieber

Right On Time

Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

drivers license

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely

Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter

BTS

Higher Power

Coldplay

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)

Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas

Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina

Ledisi

That’s Life

Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas

Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero

Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom

Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before

James Blake

Heartbreak

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It

Caribou

Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business

Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Fallen Embers

ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Major Lazer

Shockwave

Marshmello

Free Love

Sylvan Esso

Judgement

Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin’

Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden

Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo

Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U

Chris Cornell

Ohms

Deftones

Making A Fire

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance .

Genesis

Deftones

The Alien

Dream Theater

Amazonia

Gojira

Pushing The Tides

Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)

Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Distance

Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way

Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A War

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Power Up

AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight

Foo Fighters

McCartney III

Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore

Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey

Jubilee

Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams

Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home

St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Lost You

Snoh Aalegra

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage

H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You

Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You

H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

Damage

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak Anniversary

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave The Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your Feelings

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light

Eric Bellinger

Something To Say

Cory Henry

Mood Valiant

Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two

Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Snoh Aalegra

We Are

Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind

H.E.R.

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up

Cardi B

M Y . L I F E

J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S***

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L

J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know

Doja Cat

Industry Baby

Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname

Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane

Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts

Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Best Friend

Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties

Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail

Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

M Y . L I F E

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season

J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy

Drake

King’s Disease II

Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, The Creator

Donda

Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All

Luke Combs

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive

Jason Isbell

camera roll

Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist

Dan + Shay

Chasing After You

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

camera roll

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Cold

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Again

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy Like

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Skeletons

Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name

Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith

Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother

Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times

The Isaacs

My Savior

Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo

Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores

Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua

Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos

Camilo

Mendó

Alex Cuba

Revelación

Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco

Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny

Jose

J Balvin

KG0516

KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8

Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja

Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Diamante Eléctrico

Origen

Juanes

Calambre

Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño

C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia

Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s

Vicente Fernández

Seis

Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II

Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Aymée Nuviola

Colegas

Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru

Tony Succar

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath

LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

J. Ivy

8:46

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land

Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine

Lavell Crawford

Evolution

Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK

Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life

Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American

Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given

Kevin Hart

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark

AC/DC

David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Freedom

Jon Batiste

Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get A Kick Out Of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Peaches

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Collin Tilley, video director

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

