2022 Grammy Award Nominations: See The List & Major Changes

Big changes are coming to the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

The nominations were announced on Tuesday during a livestream with Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair, Tammy Hurt, reading off the nominees. Other special guests including H.E.R, Carly Pearce and Finneas helped the pair reveal the honorees.

But, the music of the year wasn’t the only thing being celebrated.

In April, the Grammy’s took a step to update the process of the awards by eliminating nomination review committees. This is the first time in 30 years that the nominations will be decided solely by the voting membership.

Due to the change, the Recording Academy made the decision to expand the number of nominees from 8 to 10 in its general field categories, including song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist.

“We are living in a time of extraordinary growth in music. Over 60,000 songs a day are being released. With so much more music available there’s a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate,” Harvey Mason Jr., Recording Academy CEO said.

“Adding new nominees to these fields is a way to cast a wider net to make way for more music, more artists and more genres and to embrace the spirit of inclusion,” he continued.

The organization said it had nearly 22,000 submissions for Grammy consideration this year, and had a record number of voters, up 17% from last year.

The Grammy’s will air live on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2022.

See the list of nominees in this year’s categories:

Record Of The Year

I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA

Freedom
Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X

drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo

Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic

 

Album Of The Year

We Are
Jon Batiste

Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Montero
Lil Nas X

Sour
Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore
Taylor Swift

Donda
Kanye West

 

Song Of The Year

Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

 

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

 

Best Pop Solo Performance

Anyone
Justin Bieber

Right On Time
Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Positions
Ariana Grande

drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo

 

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter
BTS

Higher Power
Coldplay

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live)
Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas
Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina
Ledisi

That’s Life
Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas
Dolly Parton

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish

Positions
Ariana Grande

Sour
Olivia Rodrigo

 

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Hero
Afrojack & David Guetta

Loom
Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

Before
James Blake

Heartbreak
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

You Can Do It
Caribou

Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol

The Business
Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously
Black Coffee

Fallen Embers
ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Major Lazer

Shockwave
Marshmello

Free Love
Sylvan Esso

Judgement
Ten City

 

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Double Dealin’
Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

The Garden
Rachel Eckroth

Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo
Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Mark Lettieri

 

Best Rock Performance

Shot In The Dark
AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)
Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U
Chris Cornell

Ohms
Deftones

Making A Fire
Foo Fighters

 

Best Metal Performance.

Genesis
Deftones

The Alien
Dream Theater

Amazonia
Gojira

Pushing The Tides
Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)
Rob Zombie

 

Best Rock Song

All My Favorite Songs
Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

The Bandit
Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

Distance
Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

Find My Way
Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

Waiting On A War
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

 

Best Rock Album

Power Up
AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight
Foo Fighters

McCartney III
Paul McCartney

 

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore
Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Halsey

Jubilee
Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams
Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home
St. Vincent

 

Best R&B Performance

Lost You
Snoh Aalegra

Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage
H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings
Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You
Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again
Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You
H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take
Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

 

Best R&B Song

Damage
Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Good Days
Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

Heartbreak Anniversary
Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

Leave The Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Pick Up Your Feelings
Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

 

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light
Eric Bellinger

Something To Say
Cory Henry

Mood Valiant
Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two
Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Masego

 

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra

We Are
Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan

 

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up
Cardi B

M Y . L I F E
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Way 2 Sexy
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

Thot S***
Megan Thee Stallion

 

Best Melodic Rap Performance

P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L
J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

Need To Know
Doja Cat

Industry Baby
Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

Wusyaname
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

Hurricane
Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

 

Best Rap Song

Bath Salts
Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

Best Friend
Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

Family Ties
Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Jail
Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

M Y . L I F E
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

 

Best Rap Album

The Off-Season
J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy
Drake

King’s Disease II
Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator

Donda
Kanye West

 

Best Country Solo Performance

Forever After All
Luke Combs

Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton

All I Do Is Drive
Jason Isbell

camera roll
Kacey Musgraves

You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton

 

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

If I Didn’t Love You
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Younger Me
Brothers Osborne

Glad You Exist
Dan + Shay

Chasing After You
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Elle King & Miranda Lambert

 

Best Country Song

Better Than We Found It
Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

camera roll
Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Cold
Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Country Again
Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

Fancy Like
Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

 

Best Country Album

Skeletons
Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over
Chris Stapleton

 

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith
Harry Connick, Jr.

That’s Gospel, Brother
Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times
The Isaacs

My Savior
Carrie Underwood

 

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo
Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores
Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua
Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos
Camilo

Mendó
Alex Cuba

Revelación
Selena Gomez

 

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco
Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny

Jose
J Balvin

KG0516
KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8
Kali Uchis

 

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Deja
Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)
Diamante Eléctrico

Origen
Juanes

Calambre
Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño
C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia
Zoé

 

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2
Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s
Vicente Fernández

Seis
Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II
Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)
Christian Nodal

 

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso
Aymée Nuviola

Colegas
Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru
Tony Succar

 

 Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath
LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
J. Ivy

8:46
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land
Barack Obama

 

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine
Lavell Crawford

Evolution
Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK
Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life
Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American
Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given
Kevin Hart

 

Best Music Video

Shot In The Dark
AC/DC
David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

Freedom
Jon Batiste
Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer

I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Collin Tilley, video director

Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Grammy Awards 2021: Bright & Bold Red Carpet Style

Grammy Awards 2021: Bright & Bold Red Carpet Style

View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Diane Keaton Stars As Justin Bieber's Mother In His New 'Ghost' Music Video

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.