2023 Emmy Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and More – See The Full List!

The 2023 Emmy Nominations have just been revealed!
Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma announced the 75th Primetime Emmy nominations to honor the most popular TV shows which everyone has been bingeing over the past year.
HBO’s “Succession” snagged the most nominations with 27 followed by HBO’s video game adaptation “The Last of Us” which scored 24 noms. HBO’s “The White Lotus” earned 23 nominations and “Ted Lasso” got 21 noms.
The Emmy awards this year will recognize the best in TV airing between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
The awards ceremony airs on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last Of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleischman Is In Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan
Melanie Lynskey
Elisabeth Moss
Bella Ramsay
Keri Russell
Sarah Snook
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges
Brian Cox
Kieran Culkin
Bob Odenkirk
Pedro Pascal
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Natasha Lynonne
Jenna Ortega
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader
Jason Segel
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Jeremy Allen White
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Kaplan
Jessica Chastain
Dominique Fishback
Kathryn Hahn
Riley Keough
Ali Wong
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Edgerton
Kumail Nanjiani
Evan Peters
Daniel Radcliffe
Michael Shannon
Steven Yeun
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart