2023 Emmy Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘The White Lotus’ and More – See The Full List!

The 2023 Emmy Nominations have just been revealed!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma announced the 75th Primetime Emmy nominations to honor the most popular TV shows which everyone has been bingeing over the past year.

HBO’s “Succession” snagged the most nominations with 27 followed by HBO’s video game adaptation “The Last of Us” which scored 24 noms. HBO’s “The White Lotus” earned 23 nominations and “Ted Lasso” got 21 noms.

The Emmy awards this year will recognize the best in TV airing between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

The awards ceremony airs on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Full list of nominations:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleischman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan

Melanie Lynskey

Elisabeth Moss

Bella Ramsay

Keri Russell

Sarah Snook

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges

Brian Cox

Kieran Culkin

Bob Odenkirk

Pedro Pascal

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Natasha Lynonne

Jenna Ortega

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Kaplan

Jessica Chastain

Dominique Fishback

Kathryn Hahn

Riley Keough

Ali Wong

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Edgerton

Kumail Nanjiani

Evan Peters

Daniel Radcliffe

Michael Shannon

Steven Yeun

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Check out more nominations here