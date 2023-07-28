2023 Emmys Ceremony Delayed Due To Ongoing Hollywood Strike

The 2023 Emmy Awards are delayed due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, according to multiple published reports.

Variety reports that the vendors for the 75th awards ceremony were notified that the Emmys will not be airing live on September 18th from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Creative Arts Emmys which were original scheduled for September 9th and 10th are also being postponed.

No new date has been officially announced but it is expected the show will be rescheduled for January 2024, according to The Los Angeles Times and Variety.

The award show delay is due to the ongoing writers’ strike which began on May 2nd and the SAG-AFTRA members hit the picket lines on July 14 after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.



The actors’ and writers’ unions are striking simultaneously for the first time in more than 60 years, causing major movies and shows to halt production. From anticipated sequels including “Deadpool 3” and “Beetlejuice 2” to TV hits “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai,” fans will likely have to wait longer than expected for their big and small-screen projects.



Both unions are taking a stand on a range of issues including AI use and streaming residuals.

Union president Fran Drescher made headlines for a fiery speech at the strike’s launch where she explained why she felt the guild was given no other choice.



Comcast, the corporation which owns our parent company NBCUniversal, is one of the entertainment companies represented by the AMPTP. Some employees of the NBC News Group are represented by SAG-AFTRA.