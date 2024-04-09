2024 ACM Awards: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini & More Country Stars Score Nominations

Nominations for the 59th annual ACM Awards have been announced!

Luke Combs leads the talented pack of nominees with eight nods, including for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

The “Fast Car” singer is also up for the night’s top award, Entertainer of the Year, alongside Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

An Entertainer of the Year win for either Luke or Lainey would be a milestone in their careers, as they would clinch the ACM’s coveted Triple Crown Award. The honor goes to those who have previously won New Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year in their respective categories, with Entertainer of the Year as the third and final marker of achievement.

While Luke has the night’s most nominations, he’s followed closely by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who have scored six apiece.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson all received five nominations, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis each got four.

Check out the list of nominations for the night’s major awards below.

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

Album of the Year

“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton

“Leather” – Cody Johnson

“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (ft. Luke Combs)

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church)

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual Media of the Year

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum

“Human” – Cody Johnson

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

The 2024 ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live on May 16 at 8 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.