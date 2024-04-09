2024 ACM Awards: Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini & More Country Stars Score Nominations

Nominations for the 59th annual ACM Awards have been announced!
Luke Combs leads the talented pack of nominees with eight nods, including for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.
The “Fast Car” singer is also up for the night’s top award, Entertainer of the Year, alongside Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.
An Entertainer of the Year win for either Luke or Lainey would be a milestone in their careers, as they would clinch the ACM’s coveted Triple Crown Award. The honor goes to those who have previously won New Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year in their respective categories, with Entertainer of the Year as the third and final marker of achievement.
While Luke has the night’s most nominations, he’s followed closely by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who have scored six apiece.
Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson all received five nominations, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis each got four.
Check out the list of nominations for the night’s major awards below.
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
New Male Artist of the Year
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
New Duo or Group of the Year
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
Album of the Year
“Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs
“Higher” – Chris Stapleton
“Leather” – Cody Johnson
“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Song of the Year
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“The Painter” – Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Music Event of the Year
“Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (ft. Luke Combs)
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves)
“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (ft. Eric Church)
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Visual Media of the Year
“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum
“Human” – Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
The 2024 ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live on May 16 at 8 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT live from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.